ASB Consultores LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

ASB Consultores LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,676 shares during the quarter. ASB Consultores LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Europe ETF worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IEV. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Europe ETF by 511.3% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Europe ETF by 113.1% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the third quarter worth $45,000.

iShares Europe ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IEV traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,286. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $45.43 and a 52-week high of $55.49.

About iShares Europe ETF

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

