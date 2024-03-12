ASB Consultores LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

ASB Consultores LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,661 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF makes up about 1.5% of ASB Consultores LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. ASB Consultores LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $3,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 97.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 14,016 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter.
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance
ITA traded down $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,409 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56.
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).
