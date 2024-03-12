ASB Consultores LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

ASB Consultores LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,475 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF accounts for 0.5% of ASB Consultores LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. ASB Consultores LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ICLN. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 49,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 11,760 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 182,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 182.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 25,855 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 86,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 14,549 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 201,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,414 shares during the period.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ICLN traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,648,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,936,480. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.41. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $19.99.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

