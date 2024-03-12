Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on APAM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a market perform rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

APAM stock opened at $44.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.85. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $45.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.54.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 73.85% and a net margin of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous None dividend of $0.65. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.08%.

In related news, EVP Gregory K. Ramirez sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $105,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,403.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 18.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,873,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $347,856,000 after buying an additional 75,304 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,876,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $219,926,000 after acquiring an additional 382,572 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 25.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,239,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $245,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,940 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 71.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,431,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $95,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,773 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 666.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,344,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $92,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,663 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

