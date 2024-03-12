Arm Holdings plc’s (NASDAQ:ARM) Lock-Up Period To Expire on March 12th

ARM’s (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, March 12th. ARM had issued 95,500,000 shares in its IPO on September 14th. The total size of the offering was $4,870,500,000 based on an initial share price of $51.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARM. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ARM from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of ARM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ARM from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of ARM in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of ARM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ARM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 85.78.

ARM Price Performance

Shares of ARM stock opened at 126.74 on Tuesday. ARM has a 12-month low of 46.50 and a 12-month high of 164.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 99.48.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.25 by 0.04. The business had revenue of 824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 762.50 million. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ARM will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ARM

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in ARM by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of ARM by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000.

ARM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

Further Reading

