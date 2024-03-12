Ark Price Up 8.6% Over Last 7 Days (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $1.17 or 0.00001618 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a total market cap of $209.27 million and $27.22 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ark has traded up 8.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000183 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002063 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001489 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00002896 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001224 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 179,448,446 coins and its circulating supply is 179,448,330 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official website is ark.io.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.