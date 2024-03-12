Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Shares Gap Up to $54.91

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $54.91, but opened at $57.08. Archer-Daniels-Midland shares last traded at $57.61, with a volume of 2,588,598 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ADM. Roth Mkm cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down previously from $104.00) on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.27 and its 200-day moving average is $68.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.79 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

