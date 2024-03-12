Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.07), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.79 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.250-6.250 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $5.25-6.25 EPS.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $54.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.27 and a 200-day moving average of $68.96. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1-year low of $50.72 and a 1-year high of $87.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.75.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 27.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADM shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down previously from $104.00) on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.08.

Institutional Trading of Archer-Daniels-Midland

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 7,821 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

