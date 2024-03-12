Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 72.4% from the February 14th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ ACGLN opened at $21.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.27 and a 200-day moving average of $19.13. Arch Capital Group has a 1-year low of $16.49 and a 1-year high of $21.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2844 per share. This is a positive change from Arch Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Arch Capital Group stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. ( NASDAQ:ACGLN Free Report ) by 273.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

