Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 72.4% from the February 14th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NASDAQ ACGLN opened at $21.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.27 and a 200-day moving average of $19.13. Arch Capital Group has a 1-year low of $16.49 and a 1-year high of $21.07.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2844 per share. This is a positive change from Arch Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%.
Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.
