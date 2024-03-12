Arc Minerals (LON:ARCM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.73

Arc Minerals Limited (LON:ARCM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.73 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.84 ($0.02), with a volume of 40253563 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.90 ($0.02).

Arc Minerals Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £22.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -307.50 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.25, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 5.56.

About Arc Minerals

Arc Minerals Limited engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and development of mineral properties in Africa. It holds interests in the Zambia copper and cobalt projects; and 72.5% in the Zaco copper project located in Western part of the Zambian copper belt. Arc Minerals Limited is based in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

