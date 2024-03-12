Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Purchased by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,649 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after buying an additional 7,950 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Aptiv by 138.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 14,827 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in Aptiv by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 163,971 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 854,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $84,243,000 after acquiring an additional 25,009 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Aptiv by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,999,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $197,115,000 after acquiring an additional 90,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

APTV stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.80. 949,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,926,380. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $71.01 and a 52 week high of $115.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.90.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APTV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Aptiv from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird cut Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.57.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

