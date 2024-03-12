AngloGold Ashanti plc (AU) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.19 on March 28th

AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the mining company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03.

AngloGold Ashanti has increased its dividend payment by an average of 32.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. AngloGold Ashanti has a payout ratio of 18.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AngloGold Ashanti to earn $1.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.4%.

AU stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.13. 1,469,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,885,113. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AngloGold Ashanti has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $30.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.93.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AU. StockNews.com upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. HSBC upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AU. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,475 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,323 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

