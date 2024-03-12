Analyzing Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) & BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB)

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) and BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Good Times Restaurants has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BAB has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Good Times Restaurants and BAB’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Good Times Restaurants $138.12 million 0.20 $11.09 million $0.89 2.84 BAB $3.51 million 1.61 $470,000.00 $0.06 13.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Good Times Restaurants has higher revenue and earnings than BAB. Good Times Restaurants is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BAB, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

12.9% of Good Times Restaurants shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.7% of Good Times Restaurants shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.7% of BAB shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Good Times Restaurants and BAB, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Good Times Restaurants 0 0 0 0 N/A BAB 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Good Times Restaurants and BAB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Good Times Restaurants 7.73% 2.13% 0.77% BAB 13.33% 15.25% 10.90%

Summary

BAB beats Good Times Restaurants on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Golden, Colorado.

About BAB

BAB, Inc. franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), and SweetDuet (SD) trade names in the United States. It's BAB franchised brand consists of daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products. The company's MFM brand comprise of various freshly baked muffins and coffees; and units operating as My Favorite Muffin Your All Day Bakery Café featuring specialty bagel sandwiches and related products. Its SD brand includes frozen yogurt products. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Deerfield, Illinois.

