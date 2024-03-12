Analysts Set SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Price Target at $13.50

Shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of SolarWinds from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

SolarWinds stock opened at $12.23 on Tuesday. SolarWinds has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $13.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.16.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. SolarWinds had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $198.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.54 million. Analysts anticipate that SolarWinds will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in SolarWinds during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 3,591.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.

