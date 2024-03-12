Analysts Set Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Price Target at $18.29

Shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.29.

IAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Integral Ad Science from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Integral Ad Science from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Integral Ad Science in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

In related news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 1,650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $23,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,010,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,140,014. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Integral Ad Science news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 13,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $207,054.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,347,294.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 1,650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $23,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,010,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,140,014. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,681,789 shares of company stock worth $23,490,082 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,106,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,649,000 after acquiring an additional 780,469 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 605.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,740,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351,414 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 4,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

IAS stock opened at $9.67 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.62. Integral Ad Science has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $20.88.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $134.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

