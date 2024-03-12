Analysts Set AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) PT at $13.29

Shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.29.

AVDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of AvidXchange from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Get AvidXchange alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AvidXchange

Insider Activity at AvidXchange

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvidXchange

In related news, insider Todd Alan Cunningham sold 22,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $269,438.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,190,184.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Joel Wilhite sold 27,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total value of $360,099.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 327,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,301,365. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Todd Alan Cunningham sold 22,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $269,438.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,190,184.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,696,191 shares of company stock valued at $35,097,764 over the last 90 days. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVDX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 91,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 36,135 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 60,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 166,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 32,108 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in AvidXchange by 337.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 234,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 180,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in AvidXchange during the 4th quarter worth about $2,572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVDX opened at $12.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.77 and a 200 day moving average of $10.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.21 and a beta of 1.05. AvidXchange has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $13.56.

AvidXchange Company Profile

(Get Free Report

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and Cashflow manager that provides cash management solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.