Analysts Set AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Target Price at $11.75

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Strong Sell” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.75.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AMC Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AMC Networks from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

In other news, Director Matthew Blank sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $954,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Matthew Blank sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $954,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP James Gallagher sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $448,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,867 shares in the company, valued at $140,086.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 27.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in AMC Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 78.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 2,007.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 206.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in AMC Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks stock opened at $12.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.91 and its 200-day moving average is $14.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.92 million, a PE ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.21. AMC Networks has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $20.97.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $678.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMC Networks will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

