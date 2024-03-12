Analysts Set Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) PT at $80.36

Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.36.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Aflac from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Get Aflac alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AFL

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aflac

In related news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $239,190.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,850.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Aflac news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $239,190.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,850.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $2,436,695.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,879,451.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 366.6% in the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 9,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 7,622 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 48,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,477 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 81,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,678,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 3rd quarter worth about $803,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE AFL opened at $83.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Aflac has a 1-year low of $60.20 and a 1-year high of $86.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.28 and a 200-day moving average of $79.98. The company has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.91.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.22). Aflac had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aflac will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aflac

(Get Free Report

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.