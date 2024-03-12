Analysts Set Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) PT at $11.56

Shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.56.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $10.50 price objective (down previously from $11.50) on shares of Adecoagro in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised Adecoagro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Adecoagro by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 275,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adecoagro by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Adecoagro by 168.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Adecoagro by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 205,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. 43.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGRO opened at $10.18 on Thursday. Adecoagro has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $12.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day moving average is $10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.11.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

