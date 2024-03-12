Analysts Set Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) PT at $11.56

Shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.56.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $10.50 price objective (down previously from $11.50) on shares of Adecoagro in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised Adecoagro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th.
Shares of AGRO opened at $10.18 on Thursday. Adecoagro has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $12.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day moving average is $10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.11.
Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.
