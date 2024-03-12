Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc cut its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 85,634 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $26,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 331.4% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.18. 317,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,372,327. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.99 and a twelve month high of $202.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $98.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.40.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Edward Jones raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.26.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total value of $1,921,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,524.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

