Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,804,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 161,904 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.57% of Analog Devices worth $490,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,594,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,864,499,000 after acquiring an additional 200,496 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 169,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,014,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth about $269,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 10,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.6% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 16,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $212.00 price target (down from $219.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.26.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,524.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ ADI traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $198.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,088,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,388,612. The company has a market capitalization of $98.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.99 and a 1 year high of $202.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $191.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 65.83%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

