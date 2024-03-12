Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Position Lifted by Tucker Asset Management LLC

Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carmignac Gestion boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 22,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 552,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,730,000 after acquiring an additional 241,504 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 54,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,533,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Savoie Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter worth $981,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,524.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.26.

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ADI traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $198.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,516,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,394,435. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $202.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.40. The firm has a market cap of $98.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 65.83%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

