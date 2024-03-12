Amsc Asa (OTCMKTS:ASCJF) Short Interest Up 257.7% in February

Amsc Asa (OTCMKTS:ASCJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a growth of 257.7% from the February 14th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.5 days.

Amsc Asa stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.35. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.92. Amsc Asa has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $4.54.

AMSC ASA, through its subsidiaries, operates as a ship owning and lease finance company in the United States. The company purchases and bareboat charters out vessels to operators and end users. It operates a fleet of nine product tankers, one shuttle tanker, and one subsea construction vessel. The company was formerly known as American Shipping Company ASA and changed its name to AMSC ASA in October 2022.

