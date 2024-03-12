Amsc Asa (OTCMKTS:ASCJF) Short Interest Up 257.7% in February

Amsc Asa (OTCMKTS:ASCJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a growth of 257.7% from the February 14th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.5 days.
Amsc Asa Price Performance
Amsc Asa stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.35. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.92. Amsc Asa has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $4.54.
Amsc Asa Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Amsc Asa
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- ON Holdings Stock Price Tumbles: Is Now The Time to Buy?
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- GameStop Stock Is Giving Investors a Familiar Feeling, But Why?
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Oracle Drives Next Era of AI Advancement: Stock Skyrockets by 15%
Receive News & Ratings for Amsc Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amsc Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.