American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AMWD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised American Woodmark from a sell rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on American Woodmark from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.25.

American Woodmark Price Performance

Shares of American Woodmark stock opened at $95.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.06. American Woodmark has a 12 month low of $47.98 and a 12 month high of $104.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $422.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.56 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Woodmark will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at American Woodmark

In other American Woodmark news, Director Andrew B. Cogan sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.57, for a total transaction of $105,488.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,816.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Woodmark

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 91.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

