American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Acquired by Fortis Group Advisors LLC

Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,606 shares during the quarter. American Water Works makes up 1.0% of Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in American Water Works by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in American Water Works by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 4.4% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 4,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

AWK stock traded down $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $119.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 781,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,121. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.25 and a 52 week high of $153.43. The company has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 22.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $100,814.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Evercore ISI cut American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

