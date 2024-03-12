American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Downgraded by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH to Sell

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH currently has $73.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $75.50.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AEP. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $83.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Guggenheim downgraded American Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho downgraded American Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut American Electric Power from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Sunday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.08.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $83.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.91. The stock has a market cap of $44.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.51. American Electric Power has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $96.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.82%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter worth about $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 222.0% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

