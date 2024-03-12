American Century Companies Inc. Sells 351,203 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,094,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 351,203 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $449,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI raised Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

Duke Energy stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.05. 1,242,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,134,352. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $100.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.46.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.49%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

