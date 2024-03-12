American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 30,050 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 916,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,050 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises 0.6% of American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.84% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $754,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 4,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total transaction of $2,571,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,382 shares in the company, valued at $6,062,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,680 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.01, for a total transaction of $1,417,936.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,070 shares in the company, valued at $14,407,250.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,707 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total transaction of $2,571,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,062,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,123 shares of company stock worth $12,948,539. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,096.00 to $1,184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $950.35.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded up $3.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $968.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,124. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $946.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $868.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.69. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $684.80 and a 1-year high of $998.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.