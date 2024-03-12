American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 1,737,380 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,171,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,737,380 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $388,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 132.8% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 100.0% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 93.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CAG. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.87.

Shares of NYSE:CAG traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,137,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,846,052. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.42. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.16 and a twelve month high of $38.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.48 and a 200 day moving average of $28.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 67.96%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

