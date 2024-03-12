American Century Companies Inc. Has $648.59 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,198,494 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 444,652 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises about 0.5% of American Century Companies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Salesforce worth $648,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the second quarter worth $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $293.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.32.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total value of $3,774,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,896,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,496,414,327.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.61, for a total transaction of $2,556,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,469,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total transaction of $3,774,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,896,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,496,414,327.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,144,112 shares of company stock worth $315,443,192. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Salesforce stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $306.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,322,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,849,488. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.00 and a 1-year high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $284.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.10. The company has a market cap of $297.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.89, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

