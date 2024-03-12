American Century Companies Inc. Has $496.62 Million Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,425,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 580,430 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $496,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 1.5% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its position in shares of Prologis by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 3,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 2.9% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Prologis by 11.0% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 21.6% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLD. Raymond James boosted their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis Price Performance

NYSE PLD traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $133.81. 704,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,086,635. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.06 and a 200-day moving average of $121.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $137.52. The stock has a market cap of $123.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.00.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.78%.

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.