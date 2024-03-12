American Century Companies Inc. Has $1.01 Billion Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,477,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 984,677 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.8% of American Century Companies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,008,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 183.3% in the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 43.0% in the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $96,142.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.4 %

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.91. 3,073,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,995,263. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.61 and its 200 day moving average is $157.03. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $144.95 and a 52 week high of $175.97. The company has a market capitalization of $390.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 37.79%. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.31.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

