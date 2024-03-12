American Century Companies Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,593,450 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 104,468 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.61% of Workday worth $342,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Workday from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.61.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $3.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $270.58. 900,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,899,483. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.06 and a 52 week high of $311.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.40. The company has a market cap of $71.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.33.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. Workday had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.33, for a total transaction of $17,929,934.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,049,173.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.90, for a total transaction of $109,695.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,177,554.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.33, for a total transaction of $17,929,934.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,049,173.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 281,155 shares of company stock worth $76,968,550. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

