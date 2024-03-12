American Century Companies Inc. Buys 852,186 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,863,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 852,186 shares during the period. Zimmer Biomet makes up approximately 0.4% of American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 2.33% of Zimmer Biomet worth $545,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 56,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 272,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,635,000 after purchasing an additional 69,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 57,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZBH has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.84.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 0.2 %

ZBH traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.75. The company had a trading volume of 383,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,719. The stock has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.44. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $149.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 13.85%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.63%.

Insider Transactions at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $3,364,184.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,145 shares in the company, valued at $5,677,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

See Also

