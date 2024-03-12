American Century Companies Inc. Buys 641,187 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 14.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,996,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 641,187 shares during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark accounts for approximately 0.5% of American Century Companies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $603,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.7% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 809,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,788,000 after acquiring an additional 149,787 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 11.2% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 240,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,103,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 459,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,542,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Mark T. Smucker bought 827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark T. Smucker bought 827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 827 shares in the company, valued at $100,050.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.36.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE KMB traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 696,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,011. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.17. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $116.32 and a twelve month high of $147.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 260.47%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 93.85%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

