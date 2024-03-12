American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 177,299 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,605,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,299 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 3.95% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $378,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 129,207.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,117,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,721,766,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108,062 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,942,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 930,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,165,000 after purchasing an additional 509,220 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 446.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 581,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,108,000 after purchasing an additional 474,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,143,000. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Reinsurance Group of America

In other news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $542,422.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,061,521.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $542,422.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,061,521.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ronald Herrmann bought 440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $166.78 per share, for a total transaction of $73,383.20. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,383.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,239. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RGA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.90.

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

NYSE:RGA traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $183.27. 68,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,763. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.99 and a 1 year high of $184.68. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $170.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.78.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.33. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

