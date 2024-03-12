American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 15,594 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,060,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,594 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.17% of Accenture worth $325,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Accenture during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Accenture during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $6.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $380.07. 779,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,926,246. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $365.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.39. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $387.51. The firm has a market cap of $238.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Activity at Accenture

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.32, for a total value of $766,562.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,445,775.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.32, for a total transaction of $766,562.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,445,775.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,504.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,551 shares of company stock valued at $9,739,791 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ACN. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $374.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.85.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

