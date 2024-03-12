American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 119,875 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 568,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 119,875 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.28% of ServiceNow worth $317,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total value of $3,845,105.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,064,229.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,655.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total transaction of $3,845,105.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,453 shares in the company, valued at $4,064,229.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,164 shares of company stock valued at $9,940,303 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOW. Argus increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $865.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $750.93.

ServiceNow stock traded up $30.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $787.55. The company had a trading volume of 764,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,534. The company has a market capitalization of $161.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.97. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $405.37 and a 12-month high of $815.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $754.26 and its 200-day moving average is $665.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

