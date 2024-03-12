American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Gap Down to $14.65

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.65, but opened at $14.19. American Airlines Group shares last traded at $13.93, with a volume of 9,529,275 shares changing hands.

AAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised American Airlines Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.43.

American Airlines Group Stock Down 4.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.47.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $13.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 209.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 309,900 shares of the airline’s stock worth $5,560,000 after acquiring an additional 209,600 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 13.2% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,159 shares of the airline’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 191.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,333,370 shares of the airline’s stock worth $42,448,000 after buying an additional 2,190,456 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 18.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 255,994 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,279,000 after buying an additional 39,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 153.7% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 342,699 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,390,000 after buying an additional 207,639 shares in the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

