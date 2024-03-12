Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Sold by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,409 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 101,071 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Amdocs by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $403,000. PFG Advisors raised its position in Amdocs by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Amdocs by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 36,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 20,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Amdocs by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,109,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,905,000 after purchasing an additional 38,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on DOX. Citigroup increased their price target on Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Amdocs in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amdocs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.60.

Amdocs Trading Up 0.1 %

DOX opened at $92.84 on Tuesday. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $78.38 and a one year high of $99.75. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.83.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.479 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.26%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

