Alto Neuroscience, Inc.’s (NYSE:ANRO) Quiet Period Will End Tomorrow

Alto Neuroscience’s (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, March 13th. Alto Neuroscience had issued 8,040,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 2nd. The total size of the offering was $128,640,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Alto Neuroscience in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on Alto Neuroscience in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Alto Neuroscience in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alto Neuroscience has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

Alto Neuroscience Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Alto Neuroscience

NYSE:ANRO opened at $14.52 on Tuesday. Alto Neuroscience has a fifty-two week low of $12.83 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00.

In other news, major shareholder Wave Global Lp Alpha acquired 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $9,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,707,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,324,112. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

About Alto Neuroscience

Alto Neuroscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the psychiatry drug development business. The company develops ALTO-100 for the treatment of patients with major depressive disorder (MDD) and post-traumatic stress disorder; ALTO-300, a small molecule melatonergic agonist and serotonergic antagonist with antidepressant properties to treat patients with MDD; and ALTO-101, a novel small molecule phosphodiesterase 4 inhibitor for the treatment of cognitive impairment associated with schizophrenia.

