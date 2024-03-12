Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Upgraded to Buy at TD Securities

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$23.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$22.00. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 12.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ALS. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$23.13.

Shares of Altius Minerals stock traded up C$1.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$20.51. 134,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.41, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.08. Altius Minerals has a 1-year low of C$16.11 and a 1-year high of C$23.30. The company has a market cap of C$965.61 million, a P/E ratio of 53.87 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.82 and its 200 day moving average price is C$19.22.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

