Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Quantum Financial Advisors LLC

Quantum Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 0.3% of Quantum Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ASB Consultores LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 111.5% in the third quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4,971.6% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 24,445 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 23,963 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,257.5% in the third quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 2,829 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 363,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,879,000 after acquiring an additional 10,486 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,034.6% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187,611 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,736,000 after acquiring an additional 171,076 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.33.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $139.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,362,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,624,457. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.94 and a 52-week high of $155.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at $309,548,095.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 278,859 shares of company stock valued at $39,178,332 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

