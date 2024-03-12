AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,070 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 221,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,025,000 after acquiring an additional 9,585 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 23.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares during the period.

Shares of COWZ stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,885,642 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

