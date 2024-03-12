AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Anavex Life Sciences worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVXL. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 45.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,577,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,222 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 309.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 833,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 630,156 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $3,582,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $1,765,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,938,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,284,000 after purchasing an additional 201,318 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Anavex Life Sciences from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Anavex Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of AVXL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.16. 258,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,422,586. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.80 and a 200 day moving average of $6.64. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $10.45.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Anavex Life Sciences

(Free Report)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.