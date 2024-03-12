AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,175 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF comprises about 1.0% of AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,146.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 901.9% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

RYT stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $35.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,542. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.52. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $213.47 and a 1 year high of $286.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

