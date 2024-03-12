AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Purchases 26 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 89.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 100.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,513,000 after buying an additional 18,345 shares during the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of REGN traded up $9.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $974.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,508. The stock has a market cap of $106.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $684.80 and a 52 week high of $998.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $946.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $868.39.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.96 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on REGN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,096.00 to $1,184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $950.35.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $954.22, for a total value of $95,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,540,472.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total transaction of $2,571,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,062,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $954.22, for a total transaction of $95,422.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,540,472.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,123 shares of company stock worth $12,948,539. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

