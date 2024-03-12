AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Free Report) by 3,653.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,095 shares during the quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC owned 0.16% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizons Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 10,507 shares during the period.

Shares of IBTH stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.16. The stock had a trading volume of 24,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,426. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.06. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $21.58 and a twelve month high of $22.98.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0709 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (IBTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2027 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2027. The fund will terminate in December 2027. IBTH was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

