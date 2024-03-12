AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Has $720,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
RSP traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,668,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,651,994. The firm has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $166.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.52.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
