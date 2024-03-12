AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Has $247,000 Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,219 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 463.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 370.0% in the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its position in Salesforce by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,282 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Salesforce by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,509,761 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $318,952,000 after purchasing an additional 145,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.32.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.25, for a total value of $4,563,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,266,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,036,231,005.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.70, for a total value of $2,657,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,905,067.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.25, for a total transaction of $4,563,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,266,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,036,231,005.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,144,112 shares of company stock valued at $315,443,192 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CRM traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $306.28. 1,419,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,829,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $297.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $284.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.10. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $170.00 and a one year high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

